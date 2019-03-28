American Campus Communities (ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Campus Communities from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.90.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.44. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $245.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,247,000 after buying an additional 158,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,782,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,247,000 after acquiring an additional 158,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,980,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,813,000 after acquiring an additional 304,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,597,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4,039.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,240,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

