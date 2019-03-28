American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.84 per share, with a total value of $27,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.84 per share, with a total value of $430,471.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,955 shares of company stock valued at $477,997 in the last three months. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.