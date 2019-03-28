Ameri (AMRH) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.33. Ameri shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 31185 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ameri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Ameri at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

