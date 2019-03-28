Ameri (AMRH) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.33. Ameri shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 31185 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.14.
Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)
AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.
Featured Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.