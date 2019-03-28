Amalgamated Bank Sells 975 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,296,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 401,164 shares in the company, valued at $38,888,838.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $99.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

