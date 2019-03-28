Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alta Mesa Resources to $6.50 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Alta Mesa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alta Mesa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMR opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. HPS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,346,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,608,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 1,287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 887,707 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Mesa Resources (AMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.