Allot Communications (ALLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.87.

NASDAQ ALLT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.81. 4,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,693. The firm has a market cap of $264.05 million, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.68. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. On average, analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 2,355.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications during the third quarter worth $415,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

