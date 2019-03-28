Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) Director Michael R. Emory Sells 50,000 Shares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Michael R. Emory sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.31, for a total transaction of C$2,465,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,007,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,673,237.48.

AP.UN stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$49.16. 78,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,864. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$35.76 and a 1-year high of C$42.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.57, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.44.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

