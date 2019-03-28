Alibaba Group (BABA) Given a $196.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) received a $196.00 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $177.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $456.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.