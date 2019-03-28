Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Director Sells $782,560.00 in Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director David W. Grzelak sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $782,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ALG opened at $98.03 on Thursday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 557,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 347,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,824,000 after acquiring an additional 115,910 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

