Akumin (TSE:AKU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 29th. Analysts expect Akumin to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

AKU stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$4.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003. Akumin has a 12-month low of C$3.98 and a 12-month high of C$7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.98 million and a P/E ratio of 44.12.

Get Akumin alerts:

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/akumin-aku-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-friday.html.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.