Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971,482 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Akamai Technologies worth $59,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $151,335.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $283,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 24,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,790,047.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,678.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,765. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM opened at $70.78 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

