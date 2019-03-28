Air Canada (AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE AC traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.13. 912,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Air Canada has a one year low of C$20.33 and a one year high of C$35.50. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 53.55.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 4.81551465831599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

