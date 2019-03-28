Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.62). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 190,338 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $392,096.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.