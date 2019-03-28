Aggreko’s (ARGKF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aggreko from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Aggreko alerts:

ARGKF stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions  Industrial, and Power Solutions  Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.