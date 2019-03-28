Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Trading Up 5%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 554,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,720,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut Aevi Genomic Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Aevi Genomic Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

