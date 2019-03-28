Aeternity (AE) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $122.78 million and $38.43 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00011743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OTCBTC, OKEx and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004176 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000629 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 301,650,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,829,849 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Gate.io, Tokenomy, OOOBTC, HADAX, Binance, BigONE, Zebpay, CoinBene, Koinex, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Crex24, BitMart, FCoin, Liqui, IDAX, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Bithumb, OKEx and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

