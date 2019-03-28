Aerium (AERM) Market Capitalization Reaches $371,632.00

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Aerium has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Aerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerium has a market capitalization of $371,632.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.02390715 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00485430 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024223 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013274 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00040317 BTC.

Aerium Coin Profile

Aerium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 164,348,058 coins and its circulating supply is 112,204,684 coins. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin . Aerium’s official website is www.aeriumx.net

Aerium Coin Trading

Aerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

