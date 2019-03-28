AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 106.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 71,790 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 153,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

In related news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $772,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

