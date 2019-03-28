AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. GMP Securities upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

