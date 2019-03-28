Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCI stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $76.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/advisory-services-network-llc-trims-stake-in-invesco-sp-smallcap-industrials-etf-psci.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.