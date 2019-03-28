Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $163.52 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.3688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

