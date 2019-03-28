Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $420,402.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $134,837.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $18,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,654 shares of company stock worth $9,963,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/advisory-services-network-llc-has-1-49-million-holdings-in-analog-devices-inc-adi.html.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.