Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.49.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $87.65 on Thursday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $4,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,141 shares in the company, valued at $36,618,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,167,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

