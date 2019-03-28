Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $118.18 on Thursday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). Sun Communities had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup set a $110.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $188,442.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 12,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,515,304.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,466 shares in the company, valued at $167,152,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

