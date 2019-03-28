Advisor Group Inc. Invests $369,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) Stock

Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $13,214,000.
NYSEARCA POCT opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $25.95.
