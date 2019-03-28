Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $13,214,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Invests $369,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/advisor-group-inc-invests-369000-in-innovator-sp-500-power-buffer-etf-october-poct-stock.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.