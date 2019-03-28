Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Receives $29.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $63,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,358.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,493,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,959,000 after acquiring an additional 206,839 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 212,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.46. 6,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,624. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

