ADT Inc (ADT) Position Cut by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 31,676 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in ADT by 16.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,168,705 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after buying an additional 728,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADT by 27.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,714 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 575,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 26,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,239. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.03.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

