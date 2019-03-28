Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) PT Set at $5.00 by Maxim Group

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) received a $5.00 price objective from Maxim Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

