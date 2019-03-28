Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Adesto Technologies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 53.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 2,886.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 72,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

IOTS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,345. Adesto Technologies Corp has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adesto Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

