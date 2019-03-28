Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

