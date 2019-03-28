Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.31.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.
