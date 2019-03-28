Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $204,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.93.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $188.47 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/adams-asset-advisors-llc-has-10-28-million-position-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.