Accesso Technology Group (ACSO) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Accesso Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ACSO stock opened at GBX 837.72 ($10.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The stock has a market cap of $217.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

