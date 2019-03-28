Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Abraxas Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 27.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

In other news, CEO Robert L. G. Watson purchased 174,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $199,103.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,148.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 357,884 shares of company stock valued at $407,816. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 902.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 833,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 750,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,784,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,458,000 after acquiring an additional 151,020 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXAS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,059. The company has a market cap of $217.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Abraxas Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

