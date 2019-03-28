9,699 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Purchased by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,413,000 after buying an additional 194,259 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $119.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.39 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.11.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

