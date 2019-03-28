$91.25 Million in Sales Expected for MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) will post sales of $91.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MGP Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.50 million. MGP Ingredients reported sales of $87.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will report full year sales of $397.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.51 million to $400.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $433.72 million, with estimates ranging from $419.23 million to $448.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGP Ingredients.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $104.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $410,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $120,201.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 82.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 71.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

