9,089 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 10,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,026. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.
