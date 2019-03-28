Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.18. 10,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,026. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “9,089 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/9089-shares-in-spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem-acquired-by-western-wealth-management-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.