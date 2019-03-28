$834.29 Million in Sales Expected for Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post sales of $834.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $831.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $837.16 million. Illumina posted sales of $782.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.82.

In other Illumina news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.08, for a total value of $1,470,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $977,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,717,239.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,226 shares of company stock worth $9,597,270. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $302.07 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $225.82 and a 1 year high of $372.61. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.