8,313 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Acquired by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

