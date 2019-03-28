$83.95 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report sales of $83.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.11 million to $86.42 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $89.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $325.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.51 million to $346.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $307.54 million, with estimates ranging from $284.25 million to $347.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.31 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Bank of America lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In related news, CFO R Fear Heath acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,562.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. 11,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

