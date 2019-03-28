7,785 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) Purchased by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $339,000.

Shares of RWR stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $98.75. 18,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,315. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $99.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5443 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

