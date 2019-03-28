7,445 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Acquired by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5,686.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,214,605 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.53. 354,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,182. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $923.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $4,363,503.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,645,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Reed sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $219,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,128.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,485. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

