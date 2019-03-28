$73.15 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post $73.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $64.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $307.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $310.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $321.64 million, with estimates ranging from $317.50 million to $329.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,170,994.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Grace Vallacchi sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $42,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,884 shares of company stock worth $1,350,695. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

