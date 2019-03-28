$612.10 Million in Sales Expected for Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to post $612.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.00 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $885.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Laureate Education had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.03 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other news, CEO Jose Roberto Loureiro sold 28,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $422,662.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo M. Berckemeyer sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $99,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $627,224. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

