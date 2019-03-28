58.com (WUBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie cut shares of 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 58.com to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of 58.com in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

58.com stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $525.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.09 million. 58.com had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 58.com will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in 58.com in the 3rd quarter worth $47,270,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in 58.com by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,719,000 after acquiring an additional 198,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 58.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 58.com by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,167,000 after acquiring an additional 426,103 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

