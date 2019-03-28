55,779 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 209,607 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.99. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.48 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

