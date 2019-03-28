$54.73 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $54.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the lowest is $54.24 million. PROS reported sales of $47.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $232.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.13 million to $233.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $270.04 million, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $273.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PROS has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,686,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 775,909 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $16,347,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $15,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,837,000 after purchasing an additional 366,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PROS in the third quarter worth $11,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

