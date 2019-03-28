5,320 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,427,000 after buying an additional 2,053,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,859,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,142,000 after buying an additional 144,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,489,000 after buying an additional 1,205,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,922,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,178,000 after buying an additional 2,010,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,900,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,024,000 after buying an additional 1,018,339 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $76.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

