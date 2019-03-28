48,829 Shares in Oracle Co. (ORCL) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,829 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.76.

Oracle stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $220.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

