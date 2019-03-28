46,081 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Purchased by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,532.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. 175,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,910. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $34.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0994 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

