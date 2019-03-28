$444.90 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report sales of $444.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $443.00 million and the highest is $447.50 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $518.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. 114,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,418. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $324,681.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,964.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $51,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,761 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

